Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

