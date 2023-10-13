Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.5 %

ZBH stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.