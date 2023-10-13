Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $210.63 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day moving average is $203.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

