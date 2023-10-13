Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 215,000 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92.

On Monday, August 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83.

On Monday, August 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24.

On Thursday, August 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42.

NYSE LLY opened at $610.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $613.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.64. The company has a market cap of $579.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

