Piper Sandler Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $118.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of IBKR opened at $85.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,149,573.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,694,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,149,573.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,694,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,363 shares of company stock valued at $37,694,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

