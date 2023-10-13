Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.73 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.