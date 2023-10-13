Analyzing bleuacacia (BLEU) & Its Peers

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 674 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare bleuacacia to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for bleuacacia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 112 585 868 15 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.11%. Given bleuacacia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.23 billion $30.41 million 47.82

bleuacacia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bleuacacia competitors beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

