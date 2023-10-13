PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Guggenheim

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCG. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

