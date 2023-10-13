Head-To-Head Analysis: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) vs. iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sadot Group and iPic Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $161.70 million 0.20 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -3.99 iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.00 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Sadot Group has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sadot Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sadot Group and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About iPic Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

iPic Entertainment, Inc. engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.