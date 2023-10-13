Contrasting Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $56.78 million 1.67 $9.88 million $1.99 9.15 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 15.14% 11.26% 0.86% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

