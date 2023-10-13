Comparing CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CurrencyWorks and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CurrencyWorks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $55.39 million 9.92 -$44.65 million ($0.49) -10.55

CurrencyWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CurrencyWorks and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CurrencyWorks and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurrencyWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 184.33%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than CurrencyWorks.

Summary

Applied Digital beats CurrencyWorks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CurrencyWorks

(Get Free Report)

CurrencyWorks Inc. provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as ICOx Innovations Inc. and changed its name to CurrencyWorks Inc. in September 2019. CurrencyWorks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CurrencyWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurrencyWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.