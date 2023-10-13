Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Target Price at $5.80

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

