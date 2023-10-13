Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price at $174.63

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $139.66 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

