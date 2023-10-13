Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.64.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Angi
Institutional Trading of Angi
Angi Stock Down 3.8 %
ANGI opened at $1.77 on Friday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.69.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.