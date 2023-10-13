Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLMD

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

RLMD stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.