Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) PT at $43.25

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

