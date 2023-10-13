Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) PT at $43.25

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.
ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ABM Industries Price Performance
ABM stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.09.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
