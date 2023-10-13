Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avnet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avnet Trading Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avnet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.