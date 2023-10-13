Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,500 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

