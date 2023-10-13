McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $480.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Argus from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $457.54.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

MCK stock opened at $459.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $461.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.