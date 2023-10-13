Barclays Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $120.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

