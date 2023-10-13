Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

