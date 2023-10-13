Robert W. Baird Cuts Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $65.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Centerspace Trading Down 1.4 %

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CSR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centerspace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

