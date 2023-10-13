Barclays Cuts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.11.

NYSE:EQH opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

