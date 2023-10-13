Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE HR opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

