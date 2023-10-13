Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton stock opened at $217.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

