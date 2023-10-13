Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $153.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.85.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $147.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $103.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

