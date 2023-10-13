Citigroup Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $101.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. Xylem has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

