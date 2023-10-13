Citigroup Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $58.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

