ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of ONON opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ON by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 981,304 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

