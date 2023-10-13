Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

