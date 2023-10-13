Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,636.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,636.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,251. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 468,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $395,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

