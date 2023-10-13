BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

NYSE PRME opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

