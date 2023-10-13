Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

