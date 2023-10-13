ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 62.11.

ARM stock opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 1-year low of 49.85 and a 1-year high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

