Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cibus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Cibus Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cibus stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Cibus has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $352.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Cibus had a negative net margin of 10,176.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cibus in the second quarter valued at $13,260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

