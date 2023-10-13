Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

BPOP stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $77.45.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

