ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 51.85 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of 49.85 and a 52-week high of 69.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARM stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

