BMO Capital Markets Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $68.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

