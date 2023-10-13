ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Guggenheim

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ALLETE by 21.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ALLETE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 529,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile



ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

