Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EURN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. Euronav has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.08 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 26.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 26,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

