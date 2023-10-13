Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.63.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of JACK opened at $63.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

