The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $53.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $29.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

