Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.78 on Monday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 83.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $108,723.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,102 shares of company stock valued at $430,859 over the last three months. 77.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.