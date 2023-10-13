Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,880,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

