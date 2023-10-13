Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $357.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.62. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner has a 1 year low of $277.08 and a 1 year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

