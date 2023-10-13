Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $290.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.88.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $285.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

