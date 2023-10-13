U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,494,000 after buying an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 721,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

