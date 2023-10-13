Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818,090.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Read More

