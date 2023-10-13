RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RayzeBio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ RYZB opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi bought 472,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

