Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.21.

Splunk stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $147.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

